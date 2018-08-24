MEDICAID EXPANSION ISSUE QUALIFIES FOR NEBRASKA NOVEMBER BALLOT

Nebraska Secretary of State John Gale says enough valid signatures have been submitted to put a proposal to expand Medicaid on the November general election ballot.

Gale says 104,477 valid signatures were certified by his office, more than the 84,269 needed to make it onto the ballot.

Organizers were also required to gather signatures from at least 5 percent of the registered voters in 38 of Nebraska’s 93 counties.

Gale says that margin was met in 47 counties.

A Lancaster County District Court is currently weighing a decision in a lawsuit brought by one current and one former state lawmaker who are seeking to block the proposal from the November ballot.

AP