AUTHORITIES SEARCH FOR SUSPECT & STOLEN RED MUSTANG

South Sioux City Police have one suspect in custody and are searching for a second in the theft Tuesday of a red 2005 Ford Mustang.

Police say the car was stolen from L & D Auto Sales by two white male suspects who arrived in a stolen 2018 Audi A6.

A pursuit began when the stolen Audi refused to stop and ended with spike strips being deployed.

The driver, Dylan Richard Paggett, was arrested for theft, flight to avoid arrest, and reckless driving.

The search continues for the second unidentified suspect and the red Mustang, which had a Nebraska dealer plate 103.

Anyone with information should call the Law Enforcement Center at (402) 494-7555.