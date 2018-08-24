ARTSPLASH TO CELEBRATE 25TH ANNIVERSARY

ArtSplash will celebrate a milestone event during the upcoming Labor Day weekend.

Erin Webber-Dreeszen of the city’s Art Center says the event will once again take place in Riverside Park on September 1st and 2nd with 94 artists participating:

There will be plenty of musical entertainment at the festival also:

There will also be plenty of kid’s activities and a special 25th anniversary t-shirt has been designed.

Admission for the event is just $5 dollars with children ages 11 and under admitted free.