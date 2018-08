THE LONG ANTICIPATED COMMISSIONING OF THE U.S.S. SIOUX CITY HAS BEEN SET.

THE U.S. NAVY HAS ANNOUNCED THE LITTORAL COMBAT SHIP WILL BE COMMISSIONED NOVEMBER 17TH AT THE U.S. NAVAL ACADEMY IN ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND.

IT’S THE FIRST TIME A SHIP WILL BE COMMISSIONED IN THE HISTORY OF THE ACADEMY.

A CITY NEWS CONFERENCE ANNOUNCING MORE DETAILS WILL BE HELD LATER THIS AFTERNOON.

Photo courtesy WNAV