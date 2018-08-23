SEARCH FOR MISSING PERSON LEADS TO ARREST IN NEBRASKA (Update)

Dakota County authorities spent parts of Wednesday night and Thursday searching a residence at 1258 Highway 12 near Jackson, Nebraska.

A warrant was executed to assist in a missing persons case being investigated by the Sioux City Police Department.

During the execution of the search warrant, a controlled substance was located and the resident, 31-year-old James Shaugnessy, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sioux City police say the missing person is 38-year-old Joshua Johnston-Lampe, who also goes by the name “Shady”.

Johnston-Lampe has been missing since November of 2017.

Photo courtesy KMEG