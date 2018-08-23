NEW DETAILS RELEASED ON HOW MOLLIE TIBBETTS DIED

Preliminary autopsy results show that Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts was killed by “multiple sharp force injuries.”

The state medical examiner has determined that Tibbetts’ death was a homicide.

No details were released about what caused the sharp force injuries.

The Division of Criminal Investigation released the information Thursday, saying the autopsy also officially confirms that the body found in rural Iowa this week was that of the 20-year-old Tibbetts.

The agency says further examination may result in additional findings.

Investigators allege that Cristhian Bahena Rivera abducted Tibbetts while she was out for an evening run on July 18th.

Authorities say Rivera killed the young woman and later disposed of the body in a rural cornfield.