The suspect charged in the August 1st shooting of another man in the 200 block of Alice Street has pleaded not guilty in the case.

22-year-old Isaac McDonald entered a written plea to the charge of attempted murder in a filing submitted to Woodbury County District Court.

McDonald is accused of shooting 28-year-old John Mercure in the head.

Mercure has been hospitalized in a Sioux City hospital since the shooting.

McDonald remains held in the Woodbury County Jail on $100,000 bond.