IT’S THE 1ST DAY OF SCHOOL FOR NEW TEACHERS & PRINCIPALS TOO

THURSDAY MARKED THE FIRST DAY OF CLASSES FOR MOST SIOUX CITY PUBLIC AND PAROCHIAL SCHOOL STUDENTS.

IT WAS ALSO THE FIRST DAY FOR SOME TEACHERS AND ADMINISTRATORS TOO.

JAROD MOZER IS THE NEW PRINCIPAL AT MORNINGSIDE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL:

MOZER IS IN HIS FIRST YEAR AS A SIOUX CITY EDUCATOR, HAVING SPENT THE LAST TWO YEARS AS PRINCIPAL AT SCHALLER-CRESTLAND’S PRE-K THROUGH 8TH GRADE BUILDING.

HE WAS HIRED AS MORNINGSIDE’S PRINCIPAL IN JULY:

HEATHER COOK IS A NEW FIRST GRADE TEACHER AT THE SCHOOL.

SHE HAD HER 20 STUDENTS DISCUSS THEIR THOUGHTS ABOUT HAVING JITTERS ON THEIR FIRST DAY IN A NEW CLASSROOM WITH A NEW TEACHER:

COOK READ A STORY WITH HER CLASS ON BEING NERVOUS THE FIRST DAY WITH THE TALE ENDING WITH THE TEACHER BEING MORE NERVOUS ABOUT MEETING HER NEW STUDENTS THAN THEY WERE ABOUT THEIR NEW CLASS.