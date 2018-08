TIME FOR DRIVERS TO WATCH FOR KIDS & STOPPED SCHOOL BUSES AS SCHOOL BEGINS

TIME FOR DRIVERS TO WATCH FOR KIDS & STOPPED SCHOOL BUSES AS...

A NEW SCHOOL YEAR BEGINS THURSDAY FOR SIOUX CITY’S PUBLIC AND PAROCHIAL STUDENTS, SO HUNDREDS OF CHILDREN WILL BE WALKING ON CITY STREETS AND CROSSWALKS ATTENDING CLASSES.

SGT. JASON ALLEN OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT SAYS THAT MEANS DRIVERS NEED TO BE ALERT TO THE INCREASED FOOT TRAFFIC:

OC……..PAST FEW MONTHS.:19

SGT. ALLEN SAYS CITY POLICE HAVE A PLAN OF ACTION FOR THE FIRST DAY OF CLASSES:

OC………..BUILDING SAFELY. ;19

ALLEN REMINDS DRIVERS THAT IT IS ILLEGAL TO PASS A STOPPED SCHOOL BUS THAT HAS ITS STOP SIGN EXTENDED:

OC………KIDS SAFE. ;19

THERE’S A WEBSITE FOR THE SCHOOL DISTRICT’S ” WALKING SCHOOL BUS PROGRAM” TO HELP PARENTS WITH ROUTE PLANNING AND SAFETY TIPS.

https:healthysiouxland.org/youth-wellness/walking-school-bus/