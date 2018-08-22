SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED IN OMAHA CARJACKING APPEARS IN COURT

A Sioux City man charged in the death of a man at an Omaha gas station in early August appeared in court Wednesday for the first time.

19-year-old Covarrubias Saturnino appeared before a Douglas County judge.

Saturnino and 37-year-old Antwan Lovejoy are charged in the shooting death of 27-year-old Andrew Peek, who was found lying between gas pumps suffering from a gunshot wound on August 12th.

Police say store surveillance video shows Lovejoy shooting Peek and then Lovejoy and Saturnino fleeing in Peek’s car.

Saturnino was extradited from Sioux City earlier in the week.

The judge ordered him to be held without bond and he will be back in court on September 24th.