LOCAL TV REPORTER FINDS MISSING DAKOTA COUNTY BOY

Dakota County authorities got some help from a local TV reporter in finding a missing boy Wednesday afternoon that had wandered off into a cornfield.

Deputies were dispatched to the 1600 block of Hamlin Avenue in response to a 9-1-1 call of a missing three year old child around 12:30pm.

The boy’s father, Ryan Bell, was doing measurements in the cornfield on a test area when his young son wandered away.

KMEG/KPTH reporter Derek Krayenhagen was driving to the scene to cover the story when he saw the boy walking along the road around 1:10pm:

The boy wasn’t wearing shoes when Krayenhagen found him and told the boy he would give him a ride back to his dad:

The child was medically checked by the Dakota City Rescue personnel and was in good condition after his adventure.