IOWA RECEIVES FEDERAL DOLLARS TO IMPROVE VOTER CYBER SECURITY

The State of Iowa is getting more than four-and-a-half million dollars from the federal government to help update the state’s voter registration system and improve cyber security.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says some of the money will help pay for mandatory training of county officials who conduct Iowa’s elections.

Pate says 2003 was the last time the software for the state’s voter registration system was upgraded.

While state legislators did set aside some money for updated software, it wasn’t enough to complete the project now.

Pate says with this infusion of federal grant money, the work can be completed.

Pate says 60 percent of the federal “Help America Vote Act funds will go to Iowa counties.

Some of the four-point-eight million dollars will be used to buy “curbside equipment” for disabled voters.

Pate also plans to use some of the money to hire more staff in his office who will provide digital security assistance to counties.