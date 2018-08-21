SUSPECT CHARGED IN DEATH OF MOLLIE TIBBETTS

A man in the country illegally has been charged in the death of a missing University of Iowa college student .

Agent Richard Rahn of the Iowa Department of Criminal investigation says the suspect, 24-year-old Christian Rivera is being held in the Poweshiek County Jail:

20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts was last seen July 18, jogging in her hometown of Brooklyn in central Iowa.

Agent Rahn says when authorities interviewed Rivera, he admitted to having an encounter with her as she was running:

That interview Monday led to the discovery of her body:

A body authorities believe to be Tibbetts was found hidden under corn stalks in a farm field Tuesday morning about eight miles southeast of Brooklyn.

Rahn says a tip from the public led investigators to suspect Rivera:

Agent Rahn says Rivera has lived in the area for some time:

An autopsy on the body will take place Wednesday at the state medical examiner’s office in Ankeny.