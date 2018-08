ONE DEAD IN CUMING COUNTY NEBRASKA ACCIDENT

Authorities say a woman has been killed and a man injured in a northeast Nebraska collision between a car and sport utility vehicle.

The crash occurred around 3:25 p.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 275, east of Beemer.

The Cuming County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of the car, 61-year-old Ruth Miller of West Point, was declared dead at the scene.

The SUV driver, 19-year-old Logan Brandt of Fremont, was transferred to an Omaha hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.