GRASSLEY TO TAKE PART IN SENATE CYBER SECURITY HEARING

U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa is taking part in a Judiciary Subcommittee hearing Tuesday afternoon on cyber threats to our nation’s critical infrastructure.

Hackers who could gain access to computers in the Department of Defense create a very obvious threat, but Grassley says online criminals who try to shift the course of an election are dealing in a different kind of warfare.

The hearing was scheduled for 1:30 PM/Central time.

Grassley says it will be the 7th full committee or subcommittee hearing on election protection.