COURT DOCUMENTS SAY SUSPECT IN TIBBETTS DEATH HID HER BODY IN CORN FIELD

COURT DOCUMENTS SAY SUSPECT IN TIBBETTS DEATH HID HER BODY IN CORN...

Court documents detail what a man charged with first degree murder told investigators about the abduction and killing of Mollie Tibbetts.

An affidavit filed Tuesday says the 20-year-old Tibbetts was running on July 18 in a rural area near Brooklyn, in central Iowa, when a car driven by Christian Bahena Rivera approached her.

During questioning Monday, Rivera acknowledged making contact with Tibbetts, first by pursuing her in his car and then getting out and running beside her.

Rivera told investigators he became angry when Tibbetts showed a cell phone and threatened to call police.

He says he panicked and then “blocked” his memory.

He says he does not recall what happened but found an earpiece from headphones in his lap and realized he’d put Tibbetts’ in his trunk.

He opened the trunk and noticed blood on the side of her head.

The affidavit says he carried Tibbetts’ body to a cornfield and covered her with corn stalks.

When he was questioned by authorities, he led investigators to the site.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement released a statement Tuesday stating that it had “lodged a detainer” with the Poweshiek County sheriff’s office to hold the 24-year-old Mexican national, who they say was in the country illegally.