TWO WOODBURY COUNTY I-29 BRIDGES COULD BE RAISED UP

Woodbury County bridges south of town over Interstate-29 have been struck several times in recent years by semis carrying large loads.

The Iowa Department of Transportation is requesting public input for proposed bridge raising projects over two of those structures.

A proposal calls for raising the height of the County Road D-65/310th Street Bridge by 19 inches and the K-35/Carroll Avenue Bridge 17 inches.

(K-35 Bridge Photo)

That would give each bridge a clearance height of 16-feet, 6-inches.

Through traffic would be detoured during construction.

Those wishing to comment on the proposed bridge project should contact the Iowa DOT District 3 Office on Gordon Drive by August 30th.

Contact Shane Tymkowicz at 712-276-1451 or 800-284-4368. His email is shane.tymkowicz@iowadot.us.

Photos courtesy KMEG