SCHOOL STAFF UNDERGOES CRISIS SITUATION TRAINING SESSIONS

THE START OF THE NEW SCHOOL YEAR FOR SIOUX CITY SCHOOLS IS JUST A FEW DAYS AWAY.

TEACHERS AND STAFF SPENT PART OF MONDAY ATTENDING A TRAINING SESSION ON WHAT TO DO IN CASE OF AN ACTIVE SHOOTER OR OTHER CRISIS SITUATION.

FORMER SIOUX CITY POLICE OFFICER CHAD SHEEHAN OF SHEEHAN STRATEGIC SOLUTIONS CONDUCTED THE SESSIONS:

SHEEHAN SAYS IF YOU CAN’T ESCAPE OR BARRICADE THE THREAT OUT, THEN YOU NEED TO KNOW WHAT TO DO TO INCREASE YOUR CHANCE OF SURVIVAL:

SHEEHAN PROVIDED TRAINING FOR AROUND 2000 SCHOOL STAFF MEMBERS MONDAY, WHO WILL INSTRUCT STUDENTS ON WHAT TO DO DURING THE SCHOOL YEAR.