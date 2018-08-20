SCHOLTEN SPEAKS AT IOWA STATE FAIR SOAPBOX

J.D. Scholten, the Democrat challenging Republican Congressman Steve King’s bid for a ninth term, says consolidation in agriculture and President Trump’s trade war are making it harder for farmers to make a profit.

He says the E-P-A’s anti-ethanol moves to benefit the oil industry isn’t helping either;

Scholten made his comments this weekend during a speech on the Des Moines Register’s Political Soapbox at the Iowa State Fair.

Scholten criticized the Bayer-Monsanto merger, arguing farmers will have to pay more for seeds and farm chemicals.

He says farmers are the first victims in the Trump Administration’s trade policies.

Scholten says both Democrats and Republicans have failed farmers by allowing the mergers of grain processing, meat packing and seed companies.

Radio Iowa