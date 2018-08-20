RIVERSIDE POOL TO HOST TWO NIGHT POOCH PADDLE

Sioux City’s public swimming pools are now all closed to the public for the season, but there is one event left for dog owners.

Riverside Pool will host the Pooch Paddle tonight (Monday) from 5- 7p.m. for small dogs and Tuesday from 5 – 7 p.m. for large pooches.

The small dogs are considered to be at your knee height or shorter, weigh under 40 lbs, and attend the session on Monday.

Larger dogs may enjoy the pool on Tuesday.

The cost is only $5 per dog; and, all the money raised goes back to the dog park in Sioux City.

All dogs must arrive on a leash and accompany an owner 14 years of age or older.

Several other rules apply AS FOLLOWS:

All dogs must be registered with the City of Sioux City if they live within the City limits and, tags must be worn at all times.

Owners and dogs that live outside of the Sioux City limits must bring copies of their dog’s updated shot records and tags.

Dogs without tags or multiple dogs with one owner will not be allowed to enter the facility.

All pet owners must comply with City rules and regulations relating to disposal of animal droppings.

Dog are prohibited from attacking persons or animals in accordance with Sioux City Municipal Code Section 7.08.020.

All pit bulls must remain on a leash no longer than six feet in length and must be under the actual physical control of a person 18 years of age or older at all times in accordance with Sioux City Municipal Code Section 7.10.020.

Riverside Pool will be drained for the fall and winter after Tuesday’s event.