LOESS HILLS ELEMENTARY INSPIRES STATE COMPUTER LEARNING EFFORT

The success of Sioux City’s Loess Hills Computer Science Elementary School has led to the state of Iowa starting a project to launch six similar schools.

Governor Kim Reynolds’s STEM Advisory Council has announced that six high-poverty schools will be selected to transform their buildings with engaging computer science instruction and establish a network of computer science expertise as a resource for all elementary schools across the state.

School Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman says Sioux City pioneered one of the first computer science elementary schools in the nation in 2015 at Loess Hills:

Gausman says the computer emphasis is applied to instruction of the core subjects taught to the elementary age students:

Elementary schools across Iowa will submit applications to be considered for the program which aligns with the Future Ready Iowa initiative to prepare more Iowans for rewarding, high-demand jobs.

The Principal Financial Group, is leading the campaign to raise $450,000 from the private sector by December to fund the program.