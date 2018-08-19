ONE DEAD, TWO HURT IN YANKTON COUNTY CRASH

One person died and two others were seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday afternoon near Lesterville.
The South Dakota’s Highway Patrol says the driver of a westbound Ford Mustang lost control of his vehicle on 430th Avenue.
The vehicle went into ditch, hit a field approach, went airborne and caught fire after landing.
All three occupants were ejected from the vehicle and airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital.
A 20-year-old passenger later died from his injuries.
The 29-year-old driver and a 25-year-old second passenger both suffered life-threatening injuries.
Charges are pending against the driver.
The names of those involved have not been released and the accident remains under investigation.