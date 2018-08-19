FIRE DESTROYS REMSEN GROCERY STORE

Remsen’s only grocery store, the Farm Fresh Foodtown and Liquor, was destroyed by an early morning fire Sunday.

The fire was first reported at around 4:15 a.m.

Remsen Assistant Fire Chief Mark Gaskill says smoke was coming from the building when they arrived on scene:

Le Mars, Oyens, Marcus and Granville assisted in fighting the fire over five hours.

Gaskill says the building and its contents would be considered as a total loss and later Sunday determined the cause of the fire:

Sammy Chodha, the owner of Farm Fresh Foodtown and Liquor, says he plans to rebuild so Remsen can still have a community grocery store:

Chodha says a contractor will come to the site Monday.

Photos by Dennis Morrice