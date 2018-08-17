SIOUX CITY WOMAN CHARGED WITH INSURANCE FRAUD

A Sioux City woman is facing charges stemming from an insurance fraud investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division.

42-year-old Jennifer Lea Fuentes is charged with Fraudulent Submissions, a Class D Felony.

Investigators allege that Fuentes presented false information to her insurance carrier in support of an insurance claim back in February.

Court documents state she backed out of her parking spot at work on February 16th and struck another vehicle and did not have vehicle insurance.

Fuentes allegedly applied for insurance later that day and filed a claim three days later claiming the accident happened on the 19th.

She was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Woodbury County Jail.

Fuentes is now free on $5000 bond.