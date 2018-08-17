OMAHA MURDER SUSPECT ARRESTED AT A SIOUX CITY RESIDENCE

Omaha police say a Sioux City man is the second suspect arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the shooting death of a man at an Omaha gas station.

Federal marshals and Sioux City Police arrested 19-year-old Covarrubias Saturnino at a home on the city’s westside Friday morning.

Earlier this week, Omaha police arrested 37-year-old Antwan Lovejoy on charges of first-degree murder and two weapons counts.

They are charged in the death of 27-year-old Andrew Peek, who was found lying between gas pumps suffering from a gunshot wound early last Sunday.

Peek later died at Nebraska Medical Center.

Police say store surveillance video shows Lovejoy shooting Peek and then Lovejoy and Saturnino fleeing in Peek’s car.

Saturnino is being held without bond in the Woodbury County Jail pending extradition to Nebraska.