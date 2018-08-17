FORMER IOWA CONGRESSMAN LEONARD BOSWELL DIES AFTER BATTLING CANCER

Former Iowa Democratic Congressman Leonard Boswell has died of cancer at the age of 84.

Grant Woodard, Boswell’s former chief of staff, says Boswell was found ill in his Decatur County home sometime after 2 a.m. Friday and was flown to a hospital.

Woodard says Boswell was suffering complications from a rare form of cancer.

Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price released the following statement:

“He left this world a better place than when he found it. His advocacy for veteran suicide prevention saves lives to this day, and we hope that all Iowa elected officials will take this moment to rededicate themselves to that cause”.

Boswell served in the U.S. House of Representatives, representing Iowa’s 3rd District, from 1996 until he lost re-election in 2012.

He also served in the Iowa Legislature from 1985-95.

Updated 11:45pm 8/17/18