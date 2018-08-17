HO-CHUNK TO LAUNCH NEBRASKA GAMING PETITION DRIVE FOR 2020 BALLOT (UPDATE)

Ho-Chunk Incorporated will help sponsor a statewide ballot initiative petition that would allow voters to decide whether to expand gaming at Nebraska-licensed race tracks.

Ho-Chunk Incorporated will help sponsor a statewide ballot initiative petition that would allow voters to decide whether to expand gaming at Nebraska-licensed race tracks.

Ho-Chunk is being joined by the Nebraska Horsemen’s Benevolent Protection Association to bring the issue to Nebraska voters in the November 2020 election.

The initiative would allow legalized casino gambling, and possibly sports betting, at the state’s horse racetracks.

A statement from the two entities says Nebraska is missing out on taxes and proceeds from about $500 million that residents wager annually in surrounding states.

Ho-Chunk President Lance Morgan says that revenue should stay in Nebraska.

The language of the petition will be finalized this winter with signature collection starting next year.

A similar petition drive in 2015-16 ended without the required number of signatures.