1804 LIVING HISTORY CAMP SETS UP ON THE RIVERFRONT

YOU CAN EXPLORE AN 1804 LIVING HISTORY CAMP SIMILAR TO THAT OF THE LEWIS AND CLARK EXPEDITION THIS WEEKEND ON THE CITY’S RIVERFRONT.

STEVE HANSEN OF THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM SAYS IT’S TIME FOR THE ANNUAL SGT. FLOYD MEMORIAL ENCAMPMENT NEXT TO THE RIVERBOAT WELCOME CENTER ON LARSEN PARK ROAD:

OC……….IN TENTS. :14

ONE OF THE WEEKEND’S HIGHLIGHTS IS THE RE-ENACTMENT OF THE BURIAL OF SGT. CHARLES FLOYD, THE ONLY MEMBER OF THE LEWIS & CLARK EXPEDITION TO DIE ON THE TREK SEEKING A NORTHWEST PASSAGE TO THE PACIFIC:

OC……….VERY GOOD SHOW. ;24

THERE WILL BE CHILDREN’S ACTIVITIES SATURDAY FROM 10AM UNTIL 1PM ON THE RIVERFRONT.

THE ENCAMPMENT RUNS FROM 10AM-4PM SATURDAY AND 10AM UNTIL 3PM SUNDAY AT THE SGT FLOYD RIVERBOAT WELCOME CENTER, WHICH WILL ALSO BE OPEN.