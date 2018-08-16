POLICE SERGEANT RETIRES AFTER 25+ YEARS PROTECTING AND SERVING THE PUBLIC

A long time Sioux City Police Sergeant has turned in his badge.
Sgt. Ron Heimgartner retired from the Sioux City Police
Department after over a quarter century of duty.
Heimgartner was bid farewell by dispatchers and fellow officers at the end of his shift:
He also got a surprise by a couple of voices not normally heard on the police radio:
Heimgartner signed off by telling his family that he would be home more.
Photo courtesy Sioux City Police