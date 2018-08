MIRACLE LEAGUE TO HOST ‘DANCE ON THE DIAMOND”

THE MIRACLE LEAGUE OF SIOUX CITY WILL HOLD A SPECIAL EVENT FRIDAY EVENING AT THEIR RIVERSIDE PARK COMPLEX.

SPOKESMAN CHAD REA SAYS THE FIRST “DANCE ON THE DIAMOND” WILL TAKE PLACE:

OC…….COME OUT AND D.J. :12

SUNNYBROOK COMMUNITY CHURCH IS HELPING THE MIRACLE LEAGUE PUT ON THE DANCE ON THE DIAMOND.

REA SAYS IT’S BEEN A BUSY SUMMER AT THE COMPLEX:

OC…………..BUSY AS WELL. ;12

FRIDAY’S EVENT IS FREE AND TAKES PLACE FROM 6:30PM UNTIL 9PM AT THE MIRACLE LEAGUE FIELD IN RIVERSIDE PARK.