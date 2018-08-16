IOWA STATE FAIR GOVERNOR’S STEER SHOW BREAKS RECORDS

Records were broken at the Iowa State Fair during the 36th annual Governor’s Charity Steer Show.

The event raised over $294,000 for the Ronald McDonald Houses of Sioux City, Des Moines and Iowa City.

All of the houses are located near hospitals and provide a “home away from home” for families of seriously ill children.

This year’s event included 25 steers.

Fair Judge Chuck McCullough from Allerton, Iowa selected the steer “Chip,” shown by Jim Field, President, Ag and Turf, John Deere, for “Judges Choice,” overall grand champion honors.

The steer was sold for $66,504, a show record for the highest selling individual steer at the fair.

The Iowa Beef Industry Council and the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association sponsor the annual steer show and auction, which was hosted by Governor Kim Reynolds.