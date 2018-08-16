ARETHA FRANKLIN REMEMBERED: PERFORMED AT 25TH SATURDAY IN THE PARK

Music fans are mourning the passing of the “Queen of Soul” .

Aretha Franklin died of pancreatic cancer Thursday at her home in Detroit at age 76.

Franklin headlined the 25th annual Saturday in the Park show in Sioux City at Grandview Park in 2015.

Promoter Dave Bernstein says he had tried several times to book Franklin that year, and one day got a phone call from a private number:

And Franklin did take care of her own booking in Sioux City:

Franklin stayed at Sioux City’s Hard Rock Hotel, coming in before the show on her bus.

Bernstein says she made the bellhops wait until all of her dresses and cases of sheet music were brought into her room:

Franklin performed all of her hits like “Respect” and ‘Natural Woman” at the Sioux City show which would be her last Iowa performance.

She received a nice review next day from the Sioux City Journal and sent Newspaper Editor Bruce Miller a bouquet of flowers and a thank you note for his kind words about her show.

