TIPS CONTINUE TO COME IN ON TIBBETTS INVESTIGATION

Authorities investigating the disappearance of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts are focusing on five areas in and near her hometown.

Tibbetts was last seen July 18th, jogging in Brooklyn in central Iowa.

Iowa D-C-I Agent Richard Rahn says the areas of interest are: her boyfriend’s home in Brooklyn; a car wash; a truck stop; a farm more than 3 miles from downtown Brooklyn; and another farm more than 6 miles away:

Agent Rahn says tips from the public continue to come in:

Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa says a reward fund has grown to more than $366,400.