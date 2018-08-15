SMITH RESPONDS TO BERTRAND ENTERING STATE SENATE DISTRICT 7 RACE

The Democratic candidate for Iowa’s District 7 state senate seat responded Wednesday to Republican Rick Bertrand’s announcement that he was “unretiring” from the senate to seek a third term.

Jackie Smith spoke at the Woodbury County Democratic Headquarters before a crowd of supporters:

OC……….we’re ready. ;15

Smith served on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors for eight years and is making her first run for state office.

She disputes Bertrand’s claim that he will bring political capital for Siouxland to the state senate and says by re-entering the senate race he is breaking a promise:

OC………agree more. ;17

Smith says she had a 96% attendance rate on the county board, and says Bertrand missed more votes and meetings than any other state senator the past four years.

OC……..not in Des Moines. ;09

She went on to say she supports the right for Iowans to collectively bargain with their employers for wages, benefits and basic working conditions.

Smith also says she will work to increase funding for education, mental health and medicaid programs if she is elected.