NEW SIOUX CITY TEACHERS PREPARE FOR 1ST WEEK OF CLASSES

Sixty new teachers are preparing to begin classes in the Sioux City Community School District in the next week.

An orientation training session for the educators took place Wednesday at North Middle School.

District Human Resources Director Rita Vanetta says the new teachers are attending several training sessions:

Madison Clausen is one of the new teachers about to start her first assignment teaching first grade at Hunt Elementary:

Emily Bock will be teaching high school math at East High School;

Hanna Nikkel attended school at East High and now will be teaching English and Special Education there, working with some of her former teachers:

The new school year starts August 23rd in Sioux City.