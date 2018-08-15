IOWA D-O-T RESCINDS TRAFFIC CAMERA RULES

The Iowa Department of Transportation rules governing speed cameras that led to a lawsuit against the state are now off the books.

D-O-T director of traffic and safety, Steve Gent says the Transportation Commission took action at its meeting Tuesday.

OC……the state” :13

The D-O-T had ordered some cameras turned off under the rules issued in 2015, but the Iowa Supreme Court ruled on April 27th of this year that the D-O-T doesn’t have the authority to stop cities from using traffic cameras along interstates.

Gent says the commission took action to comply with the ruling.

OC……..got that ruling” ;05

The D-O-T said the traffic cameras rules were designed to ensure the highways were safe — and that goal hasn’t changed.

OC……….keep everybody safe” ;23

Gent says any change in the regulation of the cameras is now up to lawmakers to decide.

OC……….to the legislature” ;13

Some Iowa Lawmakers have tried for several years to pass a ban or other types of regulation on the traffic cameras without success.

Radio Iowa