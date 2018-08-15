IOWA D-O-T RESCINDS TRAFFIC CAMERA RULES

The Iowa Department of Transportation rules governing speed cameras that led to a lawsuit against the state are now off the books.
D-O-T director of traffic and safety, Steve Gent says the Transportation Commission took action at its meeting Tuesday.
OC……the state” :13
The D-O-T had ordered some cameras turned off under the rules issued in 2015, but the Iowa Supreme Court ruled on April 27th of this year that the D-O-T doesn’t have the authority to stop cities from using traffic cameras along interstates.
Gent says the commission took action to comply with the ruling.
OC……..got that ruling” ;05
The D-O-T said the traffic cameras rules were designed to ensure the highways were safe — and that goal hasn’t changed.
OC……….keep everybody safe” ;23
Gent says any change in the regulation of the cameras is now up to lawmakers to decide.
OC……….to the legislature” ;13
Some Iowa Lawmakers have tried for several years to pass a ban or other types of regulation on the traffic cameras without success.
Radio Iowa