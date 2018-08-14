SIOUX CITY MAN FACES LIFE IN PRISON ON FEDERAL DRUG CHARGES

A Sioux City man who conspired to distribute heroin near several local parks and a school was convicted by a federal jury Tuesday after a 3 ½-day trial.

47-year-old Shelton “Sinbad” Oliver was convicted of one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin and four counts of distribution of heroin, all within 1000 feet of a protected location.

Prosecutors say Oliver distributed heroin between February and March of this year to a confidential informant.

Evidence also showed that Oliver was involved in a conspiracy to distribute heroin in the Sioux City area from 2016 through March 27th within 1000 feet of Dale Street Park, Grandview Park, Alfred Thompson Children’s Park, Dinosaur Park, and Hunt Elementary School.

Other evidence showed Oliver distributed heroin to Ty Olsen on October 6th of 2017, who later died that date from a heroin overdose.

Oliver faces a mandatory minimum sentence of life imprisonment, and up to a $20-million dollar fine.

A sentencing date has not been set pending preparation of a pre-sentencing report.