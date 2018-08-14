SEABOARD TRIUMPH SHOWS SUPPORT FOR SIOUX CITY SCHOOL’S CAREER ACADEMY

The new school year begins for Sioux City in a couple of weeks, and the district’s Career Academy program will be operating out of new quarters on the second floor of the building shared by the school district with the public museum.

That program got a big boost Tuesday from Seaboard Triumph Foods as C-E-O Mark Porter presented a check for $400,000 to Kari Treinen, Executive Director of the Sioux City Public Schools foundation:

OC……….and stay in the community. ;23

Sioux City Schools Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman says there are 30 Career Pathways programs that will be offered to students from 15 area high schools in the Siouxland region:

OC……..for their future. ;19

Around 1500 students will be taking one of those 30 Career Pathways programs:

OC……high school students. :08

There’s over 70,000 square feet of floor space to be developed for the Career Academy, with about a third of it finished for the fall semester.