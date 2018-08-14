NEBRASKA EXECUTES CAREY DEAN MOORE

Nebraska has carried out its first execution since 1997 with the lethal injection of Carey Dean Moore, who fatally shot two cab drivers almost four decades ago.

Moore was executed this morning (Tuesday) with a combination of four drugs that had never been used before in an execution in the United States, including the powerful opioid fentanyl.

He was condemned to die for the 1979 shooting deaths of two Omaha cab drivers, Maynard Helgeland and Reuel Van Ness Jr.

It’s the first time Nebraska used lethal injection for an execution.

Moore was one of the nation’s longest-serving death row inmates.

His death comes about three years after Nebraska lawmakers abolished the death penalty, only to have it reinstated the following year through a ballot initiative partially financed by Governor Pete Ricketts.

