CITY COUNCIL APPROVES CLOSING PEARL STREET THROUGH THE HARD ROCK PROPERTY

The City Council of Sioux City has given final approval to close Pearl Street to traffic between 3rd and 4th Streets where it runs through the parking lot of the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

The council voted 4-0 for the closure Monday with Councilman Dan Moore abstaining as he has a conflict of interest with the project.

Hard Rock has asked for the closure over safety concerns for their patrons.

They plan to add another 26 parking stalls in that area, plus are building a nearby parking garage.

There’s no timetable set yet as to when the closure will take place.