REYNOLDS SHOWCASES STATE RADIO EMERGENCY SYSTEM

First responders and media outlets heard the voice of Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds come over their emergency band scanners Monday morning:

OC………..loud and clear. ;09

Reynolds was demonstrating the statewide inter-operable communications radio network at the Iowa State Fair.

She personally made radio contact with six agencies, including the 185th Air National Guard, the Harrison County Communication Center in Logan and Unity Point Hospital in Des Moines.

The statewide radio platform provides microwave-based radio communication to public safety agencies and others, border to border in the State of Iowa.

It allows many different law enforcement and other responders to talk with each other.

The entire system should be online by late fall.