POLICE RELEASE NAME OF SUSPECT IN FATAL DOWNTOWN ASSAULT

SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE RELEASED THE NAME OF A SUSPECT WANTED IN THE FATAL BEATING OF A SIOUX CITY MAN IN THE HISTORIC DOWNTOWN AREA ON JULY 29TH.

24-YEAR-OLD RAY AVILA IS WANTED ON A WARRANT FOR INVOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER AND ASSAULT CAUSING SERIOUS INJURY.

PETE JOHNSON WAS ASSAULTED IN THE 1100 BLOCK OF 4TH STREET AND LATER DIED AFTER SUFFERING A HEAD INJURY.

AVILA IS A HISPANIC MALE WITH SEVERAL TATTOOS INCLUDING ONE ABOVE HIS LEFT EYE AND OTHERS ON HIS NECK AND TORSO.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION OF HIS WHEREABOUTS SHOULD CALL CRIMESTOPPERS AT 258-TIPS (8477).