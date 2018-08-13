POLICE ARREST SUSPECT IN ALICE STREET SHOOTING (Update)

Updated 10:37pm 8/13/18

Sioux City Police have arrested the suspect wanted in the August 1st shooting of another man in the 200 block of Alice Street.

Police took 22-year-old Isaac McDonald of Sioux City into custody around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

McDonald has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting 28-year-old John Mercure in the head.

Mercure remains hospitalized in critical condition.

McDonald is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on $100,000 bond.

—————————————–

Sioux City Police have released the names of the suspect and the victim in an August 1st shooting in the 200 block of Alice Street.

Police say the victim, 28-year-old John Mercure, remains hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in the head.

An arrest warrant for Attempted Murder has been issued for the suspect, 22-year-old Isaac McDonald of Sioux City.

McDonald, who is also known as Gus, is 6 feet tall, 320 lbs of mixed race with several tattoos, including the numbers “712” on the back of his right hand.

McDonald also has a scar on the bridge of his nose.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of McDonald or information leading to his arrest of McDonald can contact the U.S. Marshall’s tip line at 712-252-0211 or Crimestoppers at 258-tips (8477)