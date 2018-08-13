NEW WEBSITE ESTABLISHED IN TIBBETTS INVESTIGATION

Investigators searching for a missing University of Iowa student are launching a new website to generate tips from potential witnesses.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation unveiled FindingMollie.Iowa.gov on Monday.

Mollie Tibbetts has been missing since July 18th, when the 20-year-old was last seen jogging in her small hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa.

Her disappearance has sparked an enormous search involving local, state and federal authorities and volunteers.

Assistant DCI Director Mitch Mortvedt says investigators are considering all scenarios but that it’s “possible that Mollie has come into contact with someone who has caused her harm.”

The site seeks tips from people who were in specific Brooklyn locations on July 18th, including a car wash and a truck stop.