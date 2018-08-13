BRANSTAD SAYS CHINA TARIFFS ARE JUSTIFIED

U-S Ambassador to China, Terry Branstad, returned to Iowa over the weekend.

Branstad gave an update on the ongoing trade dispute with China and says he isn’t sure how long the impasse will last:

The former Iowa governor says President Trump is justified in putting tariffs on imports of Chinese goods into the U-S.

He says China is in worse financial condition than the U-S due to the drop in that nation’s stock market and currency value.

Speaking at the Iowa State Fair, Branstad says it’s unfortunate American farmers have been collateral damage in the trade war and he’s unsure what it will take for China to finally cut a deal with the U-S.

Branstad says U-S Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin has been in talks with Chinese officials over the past two weeks, so the countries are trying to negotiate.

