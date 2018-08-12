JUNE STORM VICTIMS MAY APPLY FOR DISASTER LOANS

Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to Northeast Nebraska and some Northwest Iowa businesses and residents affected by the severe storms and flooding that occurred June 25th through the 30th.

The Small Business Administration has opened an office in Pender, Nebraska for Dakota, Thurston, Wayne, Dixon, Cuming and Burt Counties as well as Woodbury and Monona Counties in Iowa.

Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to businesses of all sizes, most private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters whose property was damaged or destroyed by the storms.

The center in Pender is located at 614 Main Street, Suite 3, and is open Monday through Friday from 9am until 6pm through August 23rd. No appointment is necessary.

Applicants may also apply online at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.

You may also call (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.

The deadline to apply for property damage is this October 9th while the deadline to apply for economic injury is May 7 of 2019.