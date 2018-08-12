FIRE DAMAGES SIOUX CITY NORTHSIDE HOME

Fire damaged a home on Sioux City’s Northside Saturday night.

Firefighters found smoke inside the residence at 2826 Nebraska Street shortly before 9pm.

The residents all got out safely but one of the family’s pet cats needed oxygen from responders.

The home was occupied by Jason and Chuck Swaggerty-Morgan and their five children and most of their belongings sustained fire and smoke damage.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

The house has been red tagged and the family is staying in a hotel.

A go fund me page has been set up for the family.

https://www.gofundme.com/swaggertymorgan039s-house-fire-fund

Photo by George Lindblade