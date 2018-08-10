STORM LAKE POLICE INVESTIGATE ATTEMPTED ABDUCTION

Storm Lake Police are searching for a suspect and a vehicle involved in a reported attempted abduction in that city during the noon hour today (Friday).
Police say the suspect attempted to order a 14 year old female into his truck on Sunrise Park Road.
The victim screamed and fled on foot without being harmed
Authorities are looking for a greenish blue older model two door pickup truck with flared rear wheel wells.
The vehicle was being driven by a white male, age 40-60, wearing a green colored shirt.
He has short dark hair on the sides with lighter, longer hair on the top of his head, possibly a hair piece.
Anyone spotting the vehicle or suspect should call 911 or your local law enforcement agency.