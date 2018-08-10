SGT. BLUFF TO HOST PIONEER VALLEY DAYS

The city of Sergeant Bluff will be celebrating its heritage Saturday with the 43rd annual Pioneer Valley Days.

There will be a parade starting at 1st and South D Street and running north to 6th and D Street, finishing at Sergeant Square Drive.

A BBQ Bash will take place at the Sgt. Bluff Community Center through the day, open to both professionals and amateurs.

There’s also live music and in the afternoon there’s kids games and inflables at the soccer field

A 33-mile bike ride starts around 7:30 a.m. at the city’s Recreation Complex at 903 Topaz Drive.

Look for the horseshoe & sand volleyball tournaments and other activities too .

————————–