A SEMI HAULING A HOUSE ON A TRAILER DAMAGED TWO BRIDGES IN WOODBURY COUNTY AS IT HEADED SOUTH ON INTERSTATE 29 THIS (FRIDAY) MORNING.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS THE HOUSE BEING CARRIED ON THE TRUCK DRIVEN BY 61-YEAR-OLD LOWELL BITTNER OF SIOUX FALLS STRUCK BRIDGES NEAR MILE MARKERS 129 AND 131 IN THE SLOAN AREA.

SOME DEBRIS FELL ONTO THE ROADWAY.

THE PATROL CAUGHT UP WITH BITTNER’S TRUCK NEAR MISSOURI VALLEY.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED AND THE BRIDGES WILL BE INSPECTED BY THE IOWA D-O-T.